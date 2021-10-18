Jordan, Saudi Arabia ink deal to launch Aqaba airline 

Jordan announced on Sunday the signing of an agreement with Saudi Arabia to launch the Fly Aqaba airline to serve the Red Sea resort area of Aqaba, with a capital of $20 million.

President of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Nayef Bakhit said the airline will operate two aircraft as a first stage to serve Aqaba, the ancient archaeological site of Petra and the protected desert wilderness Wadi Rum.

"The company will start operating its flights from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba – one of the three airports in the kingdom – to its local, regional and international destinations as soon as the permits are obtained," he added.

According to the Jordanian official, the investment will make Aqaba a tourist and economic gateway and contribute to increasing the volume of foreign tourism.

Aqaba, 330 kilometres from the capital, Amman, is Jordan's only seaport and maritime link with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel.

