Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to level Palestinian land to install sewage pipe for settlers

November 1, 2021 at 4:03 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A picture taken on October 14, 2020 shows Israeli construction cranes at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Kochav Yaakov, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
A picture taken on October 14, 2020 shows Israeli construction cranes at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Kochav Yaakov, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 1, 2021 at 4:03 pm

Israeli occupation authority declared its intent to annex vast swathes of Palestinian land in western Salfit in the West Bank to install a new sewage pipe for illegal settlers, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The sewer will pass through the land of the town of Deir Istiya in Salfit province, and will be eight kilometres long and 30 metres wide, according to Deir Istiya Mayor Sa'eid Zaidan.

The sewer line will start from the illegal settlement of Immanuel and extend through Deir Istiya until it reaches Wadi Qana.

Mayor Zaidan pointed out that the seized land belongs to local residents from Deir Istiya, warning that the Israeli project would cause considerable damage to agricultural areas and pollute underground water resources in the region.

OPINION: The olive harvest in Palestine threatened by settler terror

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments