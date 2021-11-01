Israel to level Palestinian land to install sewage pipe for settlers

Israeli occupation authority declared its intent to annex vast swathes of Palestinian land in western Salfit in the West Bank to install a new sewage pipe for illegal settlers, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The sewer will pass through the land of the town of Deir Istiya in Salfit province, and will be eight kilometres long and 30 metres wide, according to Deir Istiya Mayor Sa'eid Zaidan.

The sewer line will start from the illegal settlement of Immanuel and extend through Deir Istiya until it reaches Wadi Qana.

Mayor Zaidan pointed out that the seized land belongs to local residents from Deir Istiya, warning that the Israeli project would cause considerable damage to agricultural areas and pollute underground water resources in the region.

OPINION: The olive harvest in Palestine threatened by settler terror