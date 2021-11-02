Haftar's aides arrive in Israel

A number of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar's aides arrived in Israel yesterday onboard a private plane that took off from the UAE, Israeli journalist Itay Blumental said.

Taking to Twitter, Blumental said: "An executive plane used by the men of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar (P4-RMA), which controls eastern Libya, is on its way to Ben Gurion Airport from Dubai."

מטוס מנהלים בשימוש אנשיו של הגנרל הלובי ח'ליפה חפתר (P4-RMA), ששולט במזרח לוב, נמצא בדרכו לנתב"ג מדובאי. בהמשך ימריא למצרים. הגנרל חפתר נהנה מתמיכת רוסיה, מצרים, איחוד האמירויות, ירדן, צרפת ובעבר נטען שגם ישראל מסייעת לו @kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/nNwrKO2sVF — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 1, 2021

He added: "The plane will later take off for Egypt."

Blumental went on to say that Haftar enjoys the support of Russia, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, France and Israel.

No official information has been released about the visit.

Anadolu news agency has previously reported Haftar's aide, Abdul Salam Al-Badri, calling on Israel for help. "We have never been and will never be enemies," Al-Badri said. "We hope that you [Israel] support us."

Israeli security and intelligence commentator Yossi Melman, wrote to the Middle East Eye that "Haftar, who has American citizenship, was known to be very close to the CIA during his exile under Muammar Gaddafi."

He added: "No wonder, then, that Haftar is supported by the administration of President Donald Trump, which outwardly supports international peace efforts but covertly encourages Haftar's campaigns."

"US allies in the Middle East follow suit. Among them stand out Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and to a lesser degree Israel."

Melman revealed that "the Israeli connection is less well known but still very important," stating that "the role played by Haftar is a result of the axis created in recent years, consisting of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel."

Since the ousting of Gaddafi, Haftar has led Libya's eastern government in its effort to take control of the country and remove the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.