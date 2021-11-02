Iraq says Kuwait received $490m in Gulf War reparations

Iraq has paid $490 million in Gulf War reparations to Kuwait, Anadolu reported the Iraqi Embassy in Kuwait saying yesterday.

"Iraq paid $490 million in compensation last Tuesday from the amount determined by the UN over the ousted regime's invasion of Kuwait in the early 1990s," the embassy said in a statement.

"Iraq will work to pay the remaining amount of the compensation [$629 million] at the beginning of 2022," the statement added.

In 1991, the UN ordered Baghdad to pay $52.4 billion in compensation to individuals, companies, governmental organisations and others who incurred losses as a result of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

In 2014, Iraq halted paying compensation due to the war against Daesh, which controlled a third of the country, but resumed payments in 2018.

READ: The move to allow Kuwaiti women join the army should be applauded