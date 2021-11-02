Over 2,500 Syrians apply for asylum in the Netherlands

As many as 2,550 Syrians have applied for asylum in the Netherlands during the third quarter of this year, compared to 1,015 in the second quarter, Dutch NL Times news site reported.

The site explained that 8,845 people have applied for asylum in the third quarter of this year, with Syrians making up the largest group of asylum applicants in the Netherlands.

The site noted that the number of asylum requests received from Afghan applicants significantly increased from 210 in the second quarter of the year to 1,565 in the third.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, Charlotte Hess, said earlier that 1,770 Syrians applied for asylum in 2013 followed by 8,940 in 2014, 18,680 in 2015, 2,150 in 2016, 3,680 in 2019, and 4,020 in 2020.

READ: Palestinian refugee missing for two weeks after being pushed back by Greek police