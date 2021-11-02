Sudan to form new government 'soon', says army chief

The measures that the Sudanese army took on 25 October were not a "coup", military chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said yesterday.

Al-Burhan told Sputnik that the coalition of the Sudanese civilian political parties was "unable to agree on the establishment of legislative council and state governors," adding that they had also failed to "contain the political forces."

He explained that the move was a "correction of course and a correction of the power transition."

"The current authority will appoint a new prime minister, in a couple of days or a week at the most," Al-Burhan stressed.

On the fierce international stances against his seizure of power, Al-Burhan pointed out that he was expecting "such responses," describing them as "dishonest."

The Sudanese official hailed the Russian stance, which he described as "constantly supporting governments and people to decide their fate."

Referring to his recent meetings with the Russian ambassador in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Al-Burhan noted that they discussed "launching a Russian naval base."

"We will fully support this, as Russia is always honest in its relations with us and strives to boost cooperation and develop the Sudanese armed forces," he said.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to streets across the country last week, demanding the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup that ousted the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

While Western states have denounced the move, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt backed it, claiming that it would help "achieve stability and security."