Pentagon warns Iran's naval helicopter act in the Gulf of Oman

November 16, 2021 at 6:52 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Oman, US
US Navy (NAVCENT) on June 19, 2019 [AFP via Getty Images]
The Pentagon, on Monday, accused Iran of "unsafe and unprofessional" conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 25 yards of a US Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman, Military.com reports.

According to the report, the Iranian helicopter turned three times around the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, said.

"Without getting into specifics, the crew of the Essex took the appropriate force protection measures they felt that they needed to, and they acted in accordance with international law," Kirby said.

In the Gulf of Oman, there are always contradictions between the US and Iran.

Last month, the US strongly rejected Iran's accusation that the US Navy had tried to confiscate Iranian crude oil aboard a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, with Kirby calling the claims "absolutely, totally false and untrue."

