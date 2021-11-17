Israel, Egypt discuss new proposal for prisoner swap with Hamas

Israel and Egypt are discussing a new proposal for a prisoner swap between Israel and the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas, Haaretz has revealed.

The daily newspaper said that Israeli and Egyptian officials are working on drafting an agreement which includes new solutions for issues Israel is concerned by.

According to the newspaper, Hamas representatives are also part of the intensive talks, while a gag order has been imposed on details of the deal as it has not yet been approved by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or discussed by Israel's security cabinet.

Haaretz said that Israeli assessment is that Cairo wishes to advance the deal in order to get Hamas and Israel back to the negotiating table regarding an overall deal on Gaza.

It noted that Israeli National Security Council chief Eyal Hulata and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar met with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamal this week, while Kamal met with Bennett and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz in Jerusalem in August.

In September, Hamas announced two offers to achieve a prisoner swap, including the release of all prisoners freed in the Gilad Shalit deal who were later recaptured, as well as the release of all women and minors held by Israel.

The second offer called for Israel to release Palestinian women, children, and some of the prisoners formerly released in the Shalit deal in return for information about the Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza.