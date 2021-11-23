Settlers begin building new outpost near Jericho

A group of Jewish settlers this morning started to build a new illegal outpost on a tract of Palestinian land they seized in Ein Al-Auja village, northeast of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, settlers stormed an area close to the village in vehicles and construction equipment and embarked on building their outpost.

In recent years, Ein Al-Auja villagers have suffered from Israeli demolition and persecution campaigns and repeated attacks and violations by settlers and soldiers.

Its residents are denied access to basic services by occupation authorities due to its location in 'Area C' of the occupied West Bank, which is Palestinian land under Israel's administrative and military control.

