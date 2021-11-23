Somalia declares state of emergency over deadly drought

Somalia's Prime Minister declared a state of emergency on Tuesday over the deadly drought in the Horn of Africa nation, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mohamed Hussein Roble made the declaration following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting in the capital, Mogadishu, on the situation, said a statement issued by Roble's office.

A short video released by the premier said that the country faces a difficult position and called on the public, religious scholars, businesspeople, and the international community to unite and help people in need.

Severe drought is gripping most of Somalia as seasonal rains failed for the third time since late 2020, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Some 3.5 million Somalis already face acute food insecurity and without urgent and scaled-up support, the situation will likely deteriorate further, according to the UN.

Somalia is on the frontline of climate change and has experienced 30-plus climate-related hazards since 1990, including 12 droughts and 19 floods, the UN said Tuesday.

The currently worsening drought situation left 2.6 million people with zero access to water and has driven over 100,000 people from their homes, it added.​​​​​​​

