Fire breaks out at Tunisian Ennahda party's headquarters

Fire erupted, Thursday, at the central headquarters of the Tunisian Ennahda movement, in the capital of Tunis, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A video on social media showed smoke rising from the building with civil defence vehicles and ambulances rushing to rescue occupants.

Ennahda holds the majority in parliament with 53 of 217 seats.

No comment has been issued by Ennahda or Tunisian authorities regarding the cause of the blaze or damages.

READ: Tunisia's Ennahda slams 'smear campaign'