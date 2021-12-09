Portuguese / Spanish / English

Fire breaks out at Tunisian Ennahda party's headquarters

Tunisian firefighters put out a blaze the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party headquarters in central Tunis on December 9, 2021. - The movement's Vice President Ali Laaryadh and advisory board head Abdelkarim Harouni were both hospitalised after jumping from the second floor of the building to escape the flames, party members said. (Photo by Fethi Belaid / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)
Tunisian firefighters put out a blaze the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party headquarters in central Tunis on December 9, 2021 [FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images]
Fire erupted, Thursday, at the central headquarters of the Tunisian Ennahda movement, in the capital of Tunis, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A video on social media showed smoke rising from the building with civil defence vehicles and ambulances rushing to rescue occupants.

Ennahda holds the majority in parliament with 53 of 217 seats.

No comment has been issued by Ennahda or Tunisian authorities regarding the cause of the blaze or damages.

