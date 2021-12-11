Shin Bet: PA suffering difficult political, economic situation

Head of Israeli Shin Bet intelligence agency Ronen Bar revealed last week that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is suffering a political and economic crisis, warning that this could lead to its collapse, Sama News Agency reported.

During the security cabinet meeting, Bar urged: "Israel has to work on strengthening the PA," pointing out that this would reinforce stability and weaken Hamas in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Israeli army officials who presented briefs on the situation also reiterated the importance of strengthening the PA.

According to Sama News Agency, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz is taking the pathway towards strengthening the PA, noting that he met with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej and told him that he was worried about the collapse of the PA.

Gantz told Frej that he plans to visit PA President Mahmoud Abbas soon to discuss the issue.

Safa Press Agency reported on Saturday that the PA has prepared a security plan to combat the Palestinian resistance and that Abbas is to discuss the plan shortly with Gantz.

Speaking to Israeli Channel 12, Frej warned of the imminent collapse of the PA and said that strengthening Abbas is currently on the agenda of Israeli officials.

