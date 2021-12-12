Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia protest group calls for rallies to mark revolution anniversary

December 12, 2021 at 4:02 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Hundreds of Tunisians gather at Bardo Square near parliament to protest President Kais Saied’s power seizure in Tunis, Tunisia on November 14, 2021 [Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency]
Hundreds of Tunisians gather at Bardo Square near parliament to protest President Kais Saied’s power seizure in Tunis, Tunisia on November 14, 2021 [Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency]
 December 12, 2021 at 4:02 pm

A protest group has called for demonstrations on Friday to mark the 11th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the "Citizens Against Coup" initiative called for the restoration of the elected parliament and defending the country's constitution.

The protest group renewed calls for setting a date for holding early parliamentary and presidential elections as an exit from the country's ongoing political crisis.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his exceptional measures are meant to "save" the country, his critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolutions, has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.

READ: Tunisia's UGTT prepare project to escape political crisis

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments