Jordan says hosted Saudi-Iran security dialogue

Jordan hosted a security dialogue session between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to state media on Monday and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

The talks took place at the Arab Institute for Security Studies, where a number of security and technical issues, as well as means of boosting regional stability, were discussed, the state news agency, Petra, said.

The broadcaster said the discussions also focused on reducing the threat of missiles, without giving further details.

Drones fired from Yemen on Saudi territories by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have intensified in recent months.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana'a. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The talks also dwelt on "technical measures to build confidence between the two parties, specifically with regard to Iran's nuclear program, cooperation in the field of nuclear fuel and other topics," Petra said.

"An atmosphere of mutual respect prevailed in the session, which showed a mutual desire from both sides to develop relations and enhance regional stability, which would be reflected on the prosperity of the peoples of the region," Ayman Khalil, Secretary-General of the Arab Institute for Security Studies, said.

He expected that more sessions will be held soon between Riyadh and Tehran "to follow up on the recommendations of the security and technical dialogue and formulate its details."

The Amman talks came as diplomatic efforts to break the ice between Iran and Saudi Arabia gain pace in recent months, with officials on both sides citing progress in talks brokered by Iraq.

There is already a buzz about the two sides agreeing to re-open consulates as a first step towards restoring diplomatic ties, even though many contentious issues remain unresolved, most notably Yemen.