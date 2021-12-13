Sweden boosts funding for YPG to $376 million

Sweden has pledged to increase its funding and assistance to the Kurdish militia in Syria – the People's Protection Units (YPG) – to a staggering $376 million in 2023, in a move announced by the Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, yesterday.

Following a meeting with, co-President of the Kurdish autonomous administration's Executive Council, Linde expressed on Twitter her appreciation of the "sincere discussion with SDC's [Syrian Democratic Council] Ilham Ahmad on the situation in north-eastern Syria. Sweden remains [an] active partner."

So far, Sweden's assistance to the YPG and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has reached $210 million. The boosting of funding now aims to make it reach $376 million by 2023.

The Kurdish militias in north-east Syria have long-attempted to gain legitimacy as an autonomous force in the territories under their control, also aiming to attain recognition from Western nations, which have backed the militias as partners to fight against Daesh throughout the ongoing Syrian conflict.

READ: US' support for Kurdish groups is biggest problem for Turkey, DM says

The United States and European Union member states have subsequently sent numerous diplomatic delegations to meet with the militias and their administration. In August this year, the YPG also announced that it would be opening an office in the Swiss city, Geneva, in order to build on relations with Europe.

There have emerged rising concerns, however, over the Kurdish militias' human rights records, with reports revealing their forced recruitment of child soldiers, the shooting into crowds of protestors, and the torture of activists and abuse of ethnic Arabs in the territories under their control.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised Linde for cooperating with and helping to assist the militias, which Ankara views as a branch of the designated terrorist organisation, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Following Sweden's boosting of its funding for the YPG, Turkey is expected to reiterate its condemnation of Europe's ties with the militias.

OPINION: Assessing the threat that Syria's Kurds pose to Turkey and the US