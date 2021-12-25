Israeli settler runs over, kills elderly Palestinian woman in West Bank

An Israeli Jewish settler on Friday rammed his vehicle into an elderly Palestinian woman and killed her at the entrance of the town of Sinjil, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Safa news agency reported.

Local sources told Safa that the Israeli Jewish settler rammed his car into the woman while she was waiting for a taxi with her husband.

The attack, according to the sources, killed the woman immediately, and the assailant settler fled the area very fast.

On the Facebook of the Municipality of Sinjil, Mayor Hazem Tawafsha wrote: "The 63-year-old Ghadir Fuqaha was with her husband at the entrance of the town, waiting for a taxi when the settler run over her before speeding away in a deliberate hit and run attack."

He also said: "The attack recalled to his mind a previous attack when a speeding settler driving near the town rammed his vehicle into Enas Dar Khalil and Tulin Omar 'Asfour, five-year-old girls who were walking home from their kindergarten in 2014.

"Enas was immediately killed and Tulin sustained a very serious injury and is now struggling with a life-long disability."

The Israeli occupation police usually treat such attacks as accidents, even in cases when witnesses reiterate the attacks were deliberate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely deterred by Israeli authorities.

Israeli Jewish settlers often carry out arson attacks on Palestinian homes, businesses and mosques; they also engage in stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees.