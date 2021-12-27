Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza marks 13th anniversary of 2008 Israeli war

December 27, 2021 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Victims of Operation Cast Lead, also known in the Muslim world as the Gaza Massacre commemorated with a ceremony on its 13th anniversary in front of the Ministry of the Interior and National Security building in Gaza City, Gaza on December 27, 2021 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
The Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Monday marked the 13th anniversary of the 2008 Israeli offensive on the Palestinian territory.

The ministry organised a ceremony to mark the anniversary, during which a wreath was laid on a memorial erected in memory of those killed during the Israeli onslaught.

More than 2,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel's three-week-long operation, including dozens of children and women. A total of 13 Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinian resistance factions.

Nearly 200 Palestinians, mostly security personnel, were killed on the first day of the Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave.

Ministry undersecretary Nasser Musleh said the Israeli occupation wanted to break Gaza's internal front and create divisions among security forces.

We "will continue to maintain a state of security and stability," Musleh said, vowing not to "allow anyone to tamper with Gaza's security under any cover and in any form."

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to protecting the resistance and pursuing those collaborating with Israel.

OPINION: Israel-Palestine: What sort of conflict is this?

