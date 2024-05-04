Clashes between Palestine, Israel supporters at Sydney University

Pro-Palestine demonstrators staged a sit-in at several universities in different parts of Australia on Friday, with some clashing with pro-Israel demonstrators in the city of Sydney.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators encountered a pro-Israel counter-protest at the University of Sydney, the oldest university in Australia, on Friday. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported a clash between the two groups.

Supporters of both sides later backed down due to heavy security presence.

The University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott told ABC there was: “Space for both groups of protesters.”

Scott noted: “They may strongly disagree with the matters that have been discussed. … We can host that conversation and we should be able to do that in a non-threatening way. We are working with security and police.”

READ: Pro-Palestine student protests spread to Japan

Students set up encampments at universities in major Australian cities over the past two weeks to protest the Israeli attack on Gaza.

The students called on universities to: “Sever all academic ties with Israel and cut research partnerships with arms manufacturing companies.”

No arrests were made, as the violence witnessed by some US universities did not occur in Australia.

US universities are witnessing escalating student protests denouncing the Israeli war on Gaza.

American police stormed more than one university campus and dispersed sit-ins in support of Gaza amid reports of the arrests of many students across the country.

Washington, DC, and other states participated in the protests, and human rights organisations denounced violations against the demonstrators.

Associated Press reported that US security forces arrested at least 2,000 people in pro-Palestinian protests at universities across the US.

READ: Majority of Rafah’s 600,000 children face injury, illness, malnutrition, trauma, disabilities: UN