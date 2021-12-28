Iraq's Al-Fateh alliance accepts court's decision on election results

Leader of Iraq's Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri announced on Monday his commitment to the Supreme Court's decision issued earlier in the day to reject the appeal filed against the October parliamentary elections results, Anadolu news agency reported.

"Out of keenness to abide by the constitution and the law and out of our fear for Iraq's security and political stability, and belief in the political process and its democratic path through the peaceful exchange of power through ballot boxes, we are committed to the decision of the Federal Court," Al-Amiri said in a statement.

He added that this position comes despite "deep and firm belief" that the electoral process had been tainted by fraud and manipulations."

On Monday, the Supreme Federal Court of Iraq rejected the alliance's appeal and ratified the elections results, following a delay of more than two months.

The ratification allows the parliament to hold its inaugural session within two weeks, under Iraqi law.

The 10 October legislative polls were won by Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr with more than a fifth of the seats; 73 out of the assembly's total of 329, well ahead of the 17 seats won by the Al- Fateh Alliance.

