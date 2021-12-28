Tunisian 'Anti-Coup' Initiative warns of restrictions on activities, supporters

The Tunisian Citizens Against the Coup Initiative warned on Monday of the state's restrictions on its activities including the hunger strike waged by a number of its members and supporters and harming their member's rights and freedoms, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Initiative said in a statement on social media that it has monitored, on Sunday, movements of security agents in civilian clothes among the protesting crowds, as well as the presence of police cars in uniform in the vicinity of the hunger strike area in the capital, Tunis.

"The Citizens Against the Coup and the Democratic Initiative warns against all forms of restrictions on the strike and its supporters, and infringement of the rights and freedoms of strikers and those joining the strike headquarters," the statement read.

It appealed to local and international human rights organisations to follow up on these escalating restrictions and the violations that may develop into targeting the safety of male and female fighters.

On Thursday, the Initiative announced that parliamentarians, public and political figures, and some of its members have started a hunger strike to reject "autocratic rule" and the suppression of opponents' voices in reference to President Kais Saied's series of controversial decisions.

