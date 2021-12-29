Islamic Jihad: Mediators seek long-term truce, return of PA to Gaza

Senior Islamic Jihad official, Mohammad al Hindi, said on Tuesday that the parties mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance are seeking a long-term truce and return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to Gaza.

Commenting on the delay of ending the Israeli siege of Gaza, Al Hindi said: "Delivering work permits for workers in Gaza and easing the siege means nothing."

He added: "The enemy wants to link the issue of resolving Gaza crises, truce and rebuilding homes with the fate of the Israeli soldiers captured by the Palestinian resistance. This is totally unacceptable."

Al Hindi reiterated that his movement along with the other Palestinian resistance groups reject this policy because "rebuilding Gaza and improving the life of our people is a basic right of all the Palestinian people."

Meanwhile, he said: "The Palestinian resistance is ready for all options. No one wishes that Gaza achieve anything with resistance."

He accused the mediators of being "helpless" in the face of Israel's "inflexibility."

"The mediators seek a long-term truce, resumption of the peace process between the occupation and the PA, and returning the PA to Gaza," he said.

