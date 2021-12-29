Saudi Arabia reduces prison term of former Hamas official from 15 to 3 years

A Saudi court reduced on Tuesday the jail term of former Hamas official Mohammad al Khodari from 15 to three years, the Jordanian Detainees Committee in Saudi Arabia reported.

"The court has begun to look into the sentences issued against 60 Jordanians and Palestinians working in Saudia on charges of supporting the Palestinian resistance," the committee said in a statement.

In August, a criminal court sentenced Al Khodari to 15 years in prison alongside with 60 Palestinians and Jordanians detained since February 2019.

The committee said in its statement that the court reduced Al Khodari's sentence to six years, including three suspended years.

Neither Hamas nor the Saudi authorities have commented on the report.

However, Khader Mashayikh, head of the Jordanian committee, described the court verdict as a "positive sign."

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Mashayikh said Al Khodari is expected to be released from Saudi prisons in January 2022 as he would have completed three years in prison.

READ: Efforts ongoing to release Palestine prisoners from Saudi jails, Hamas says