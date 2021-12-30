Islamic Jihad: Palestinian resistance ready to face any Israeli aggression

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza is ready to face any Israeli aggression, a senior leader of Al Quds Brigades –the military wing of Islamic Jihad in Palestine– said on Wednesday.

These remarks came following the completion of a military drill carried out jointly by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip is united and ready to face any new Zionist aggression," the senior leader of Al Quds Brigades, who remained anonymous, said.

"The liberation of the Palestinian prisoners and Al Aqsa Mosque are at the top of our priorities," he said.

The leader added: "This military drill is a message to the Arab and Muslim worlds that Gaza is strong enough, and will not be defeated easily."

Meanwhile, he reiterated that resistance was the "strategic choice" of the Palestinian people to liberate their land.

The joint military drills by the Palestinian resistance which started on Sunday aimed to simulate responses to an Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

All the military wings of the Palestinian factions except Fatah took part in the drill, which was completed on Wednesday.

