Portuguese / Spanish / English

Islamic Jihad: Palestinian resistance ready to face any Israeli aggression

December 30, 2021 at 11:08 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian was killed and 15 were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces as protests calling for the end of the siege on Gaza continued on 2 September 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A Palestinian was killed and 15 were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces as protests calling for the end of the siege on Gaza continued on 2 September 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 December 30, 2021 at 11:08 am

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza is ready to face any Israeli aggression, a senior leader of Al Quds Brigades –the military wing of Islamic Jihad in Palestine– said on Wednesday.

These remarks came following the completion of a military drill carried out jointly by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip is united and ready to face any new Zionist aggression," the senior leader of Al Quds Brigades, who remained anonymous, said.

"The liberation of the Palestinian prisoners and Al Aqsa Mosque are at the top of our priorities," he said.

The leader added: "This military drill is a message to the Arab and Muslim worlds that Gaza is strong enough, and will not be defeated easily."

Meanwhile, he reiterated that resistance was the "strategic choice" of the Palestinian people to liberate their land.

The joint military drills by the Palestinian resistance which started on Sunday aimed to simulate responses to an Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

All the military wings of the Palestinian factions except Fatah took part in the drill, which was completed on Wednesday.

Islamic Jihad: Mediators seek long-term truce, return of PA to Gaza

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments