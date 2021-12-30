Turkey is ready to ensure stability in Bosnia, country's Defence Minister says

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator on the ethnic crisis in Bosnia and will do what it can to ensure stability, Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, said on Tuesday, amid concerns over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Akar met with his Bosnian counterpart to show support for the stability of the country.

"We view Bosnia-Herzegovina as a whole. We have done all we can for its unity and stability, and we will continue to do so," Akar told reporters in the capital, Sarajevo.

"If requested, Turkey can work as a mediator in Bosnia-Herzegovina," Akar said, without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Bosnian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, also said Turkey uncompromisingly supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and state institutions of Bosnia-Herzegovina, reiterating the country's and its people's trust in Ankara.

Paddy Ashdown: 'It is very clear that war crimes have been committed in the conflict in Yemen'

By adding Turkey supports the 26-year Dayton Agreement, Dzaferovic said:

"As a member of the Peace Implementation Council, Turkey also supports Bosnia-Herzegovina's path to the European Union and NATO."

Milarod Dodik, a former Serb nationalist, has been threatening for years to separate the Bosnian Serb entity, the Serb Republic, from the Bosnian State.

Last week, Germany's new Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, wanted the EU to put more pressure on Bosnian Serb separatist, Milorad Dodik, who is pushing for Serb-dominated areas to break away from Bosnia.

The Dayton Agreement is the Bill Clinton's peace agreement signed formally in Paris on 14 December, 1995. These Accords put an end to the three-and-a-half years' long Bosnian War.