Turkey's AK Party criticises Greece's ill-treatment of migrants

A spokesperson for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) criticized on Wednesday the Greek authorities for their violent policy against illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea as well as the European Union for turning a blind eye to the tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday evening, Ömer Çelik said Greece's illegal pushback of migrants is the main reason behind the recent rise in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea.

"Greece's persistent pushback policy, which is facilitated by the EU's Frontex (border and coast guard agency) led to migrants to change their route to the more dangerous and longer Italian route" he said.

Çelik noted that the countries which professed adherence to democracy and human rights were the very ones who were drowning their democracy with small boats in the Mediterranean.

