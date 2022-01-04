Abbas: PA under financial siege to pressure it

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday that his government is currently coming under financial pressure to change course, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

Abbas highlighted the economic siege at the start of Fatah's Revolutionary Council meeting in Ramallah.

"There is a financial siege imposed on us in order to put pressure on us," Abbas said.

He added: "We have a political vision that we told the world about. Our vision is that there must be a real political track that will lead to ending the Israeli occupation, which we will not accept for ever."

Abbas hoped the political track would comply with international resolutions under the umbrella of the International Quartet.

The PA president pointed out that the PLO's Central Council would convene in Ramallah this month and take "important decisions to protect our national cause and principles which we will never compromise at any cost."

