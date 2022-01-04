Syria regime incurs heavy losses at hands of Daesh

Syrian regime forces have incurred losses at the hands of Daesh in the desert region of Badia, in the east of the country.

State-run news agency SANA reported that five members of the regime's forces were killed and 20 others were wounded on Sunday when Daesh militants attacked their military bus with a missile.

Earlier on Sunday, North Press Agency reported that unknown persons had shot an archive official linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Mansour Al-Abbas was leaving his house near the Al-Sukaria roundabout at the western entrance to the town of Al-Bukamal.

The site said the perpetrators wore the same uniforms worn by the Syrian regime's militiamen and fled right after the shooting.

According to the site, the Revolutionary Guard has sent military reinforcements to the scene to search for the perpetrators.

