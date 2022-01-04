Woman captures escaped lion in Kuwait

A video showing a Kuwaiti woman capturing a lion which had escaped has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kuwait City, where environmental police from the Ministry of Interior received a report that a lion was seen wandering the streets in the Sabahiya area sparking panic, the Arab Times reported.

The video shows the Kuwaiti lady, who owns the lion, carrying the cub down the street as it wriggles free. It can be heard growling.

Owning exotic pets is illegal in Kuwait but many citizens continue to keep lions, cheetahs, tigers and other predators, relying on their connections to ensure they do not get arrested for breaking the law.

