Heavy rains, floods kill nine in Iran

At least nine people were killed in floods that hit almost entire Iran, local media reported and also reported by Anadolu News Agency.

Ismail Najjar, head of the National Disaster Management Organisation, said that the recent heavy rains and floods killed at least nine people in Fars, Kerman and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces, according to ISNA news agency.

Najjar said that heavy rains adversely affected 101 cities and 309 regions across the country.

Efforts are ongoing to deliver aid supplies to flood victims in 17 provinces, including West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan, Bushehr, Qazvin, Fars, Kirman, Sistan-Baluchestan, he added.

