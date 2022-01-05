Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ten rockets hit near oilfield, US base in eastern Syria

January 5, 2022 at 9:27 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Syria, US
TOPSHOT - US soldiers walk while on patrol by the Suwaydiyah oil fields in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on February 13, 2021. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US soldiers walk while on patrol by the Suwaydiyah oil fields in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on February 13, 2021 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 5, 2022 at 9:27 pm

Ten rockets were fired from Syria's eastern Mayadin region on Wednesday, apparently targeting the Al-Omar oilfield in the Deir ez-Zor province of eastern Syria, where US forces are also stationed, Anadolu News Agency reports.

However, these rockets landed in barren areas surrounding the oilfield, causing no injuries or damage, according to local sources who requested anonymity, adding that, in retaliation, US artillery targeted Mayadin.

They claimed the missiles were launched in the morning from Mayadin, which is known to be home to Iranian-backed foreign terror groups.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces struck short-range missile posts in eastern Syria, saying that they posed a threat to a facility used by US soldiers.

The coalition said in a statement that the targets were a threat to the Green Village area and were destroyed for legitimate self-defence.

