Israel renews administrative detention against Palestinian MP from Jerusalem

Military Court of Israeli occupation renewed, on Wednesday, administrative detention against Palestinian MP from Jerusalem, Mohammad Abu Teir, 71, Prisoners Media Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, this is the second six-month administrative detention renewed against Abu Teir, who spent a total of 36 years inside Israeli jails.

In 2010, the Israeli occupation forces deported Abu Teir along with the other Hamas MPs from Jerusalem to the occupied West Bank.

Six months ago, Israeli occupation forces raided his temporary house near Bethlehem, detained him and turned them to administrative detention.

That time, he had been released only four months following his release from the Israeli occupation jails, after spending 10 months under administrative detention.

Abu Teir was born on 16 April 1951 in the village of Tuba in the occupied city of Jerusalem. He graduated from the Secondary Sharia School in Jerusalem and worked as an Imam and Khatib for the mosque of his village.

He joined the Palestinian revolution as a Fatah activist. In 1974, he was detained and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In 1985, he was released and joined the Hamas movement. He was detained at the beginning of 1989 and spent 13 months inside Israeli jails. Then, in 1990, he was detained and spent six years in prison.

He was released and then detained, spent seven years in prison and was released in 2006, when he was nominated by Hamas to the Palestinian Parliament. He won the elections and became an MP, but, on 30 June 2006, he was detained.

Between 2006 and 2010, after becoming an MP, he was detained and released several times, until he was deported from Jerusalem in 2010.

While he was living in his temporary house in the occupied West Bank, he was detained several times, to reach a total of 36 years spent inside the Israeli occupation jails.