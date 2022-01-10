Building Israel army's military intelligence directorate in Negev kicks off

Israeli Army's Engineering and Construction Department, on Monday, started building Military Intelligence Directorate in the Negev, Israeli media reported.

Channel 7 said that the digging for the construction of the Military Intelligence Directorate started and it is expected to take years to complete the building and move the army's units to it.

Last month, Walla reported that the facility will house 12,000 soldiers and officers from the Combat Intelligence Collection, Military Intelligence Directorate, Cyber and Technology units and Military Intelligence Headquarters personnel.

Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, said that the army's building of this facility aimed to reinforce the infrastructure of the weapons of the intelligence and to be part of the Israeli army's vision.

The construction is scheduled to be complete by 2028, the Jewish National Syndicate (JNS) reported, noting that the cost is estimated at NIS4.2bn (about $1.3bn).

Gantz reported by the JNS as saying: "The IDF was and continues to be a pioneer in making the Negev bloom and strengthening Israeli society."

He also said that the conditions at the new base will upgrade the directorate's capabilities, while the supporting services will lead to a substantial improvement of transport infrastructure from central Israel to southern Israel.