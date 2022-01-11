EU calls for 'dialogue' between parties in Tunisia

The Ambassador of the European Union to Tunisia, Marcus Cornaro, met the head of Tunisia's General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Taboubi, yesterday to discuss the country's political developments.

During the meeting, Cornaro said that Tunisia could get through its current crisis "only through dialogue and partnership."

He added that the union would support Tunisia "until it passes this adversity and reaches democracy."

The officials also discussed bilateral cooperation, possible EU support for Tunisia during the crisis and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied cited Article 80 of the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freeze the work of parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of ministers, and appoint himself as head of the executive authority until the formation of a new government.

READ: Tunisia's Ennahda denounces 'politicised' charges against Bhiri

This came after violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities criticising the government's handling of the economy and the coronavirus. Demonstrators had called for parliament to be dissolved.

He appointed a prime minister on 29 September and a government has since been formed. Last month, Saied announced that a referendum will be held on 25 July to consider 'constitutional reforms' and elections would follow in December 2022. However, opposition leaders remain under house arrest.

The majority of the country's political parties slammed the move as a "coup against the constitution" and the achievements of the 2011 revolution.