Ex-Israel PMs Netanyahu, Olmert refuse to settle defamation case

January 11, 2022 at 2:15 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News
Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert on July 10, 2012 [GALI TIBBON/AFP/GettyImages]
Former Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Olmert yesterday refused a settlement offer by a court in a defamation lawsuit brought by the Netanyahu family against Olmert.

The Hebrew language Walla news site reported that Netanyahu had demanded 837,000 shekels ($269,000) in damages following comments Olmert made in two Israeli media interviews last year that Netanyahu, his wife and son were mentally ill.

Netanyahu described Olmert's remarks as "ugly and blatant lies that slandered his family."

The settlement was offered during a hearing session, during which the judge suggested that Olmert state that his comments about the family's mental health were "only an opinion rather than a fact." There was no immediate comment from Olmert.

During the session, Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife Sara and their son Yair.

