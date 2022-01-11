Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests 16 Palestinians while razing Bedouin village

Israeli policemen detain a Bedouin man on 18 January 2017 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Occupation forces arrested 16 civilians, including a minor, from the village of Al-Atrash in the Negev desert, including three women, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The residents reported that the police stormed the village and fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs, while carring out a campaign of arrests in an attempt to deter the Arab residents from confronting the bulldozers that were razing their lands in preparation for its seizure.

A protest tent was demolished, while residents were stopped from accessing their land.

Bedouin in the Negev must abide by the same laws as Jewish Israeli citizens. They pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies and other vital amenities.

