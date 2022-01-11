Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia allocates $200m to support Tunisia's oil imports

January 11, 2022
(L to R) Tunisia's Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri speaks to reporters during a press conference on the 2022 state budget in the capital Tunis on December 28, 2021, accompanied by Minister of Employment and Vocational Training and Government Spokesperson Nasr El-Din Al-Nusabi, and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Said. [FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images]
The Saudi Export and Import Bank and the Tunisian Company of the Refining Industries (STIR) yesterday signed a $200 million agreement to support Tunisian imports of Saudi oil derivatives, Tunisia's Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement.

Minister of Economy Samir Said was quoted as saying that the agreement reflects the strength of cooperation relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, the CEO of Saudi Export and Import Bank, Saad Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, said his institution is ready to provide integrated financial services for Tunisian companies active in the public and private sectors.

