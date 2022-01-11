Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey FM to visit China

January 11, 2022
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on 12 August 2021 [AFP/Getty Images]
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China tomorrow, Anadolu reported today.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will address "bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues" during the visit.

Turkey and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations in August 1971.

Bilateral, economic and political relations between the two countries gained momentum in the 1980s. From the last decade onwards, the relations grew into a strategic cooperation level.

The trade volume between the two countries is around $24 billion as of 2020. This originates primarily from the increasing export volume of Turkish agricultural and husbandry goods to China.

