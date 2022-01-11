Yemen, Saudi Arabia discuss ways to confront Houthis

Yemeni Defence Minister Muhammad Al-Maqdashi yesterday discussed efforts to confront the Houthis with the commander of the Saudi forces operating in support of Yemeni forces, Major General Yousef Al-Shahrani, the state-run SABA news agency reported.

The agency said the meeting focused "on coordination and cooperation mechanisms between the Yemeni armed forces and the leadership of the joint Arab coalition forces in the joint battle against the Houthi militia."

Al-Maqdashi lauded the vital support provided by the coalition forces to the Yemeni people and their leadership, and the logistical and air support they provide Yemeni forces and the popular resistance.

For his part, Al-Shahrani stressed that Saudi would stand by the Yemeni people, their legitimate leadership and armed forces until victory is achieved and their state, security and stability are restored.

Earlier yesterday, the Yemeni army announced the liberation of the entire oil province of Shabwa, in the southeast of the country, from the Houthis.

For nearly seven years, Yemen has been witnessing a continuous war between pro-government forces backed by an Arab military alliance led by neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis who control the capital Sanaa.

