Two civilians injured in rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone

January 13, 2022 at 11:47 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad on November 18, 2020, after volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital breaking a month-long truce on attacks against the US embassy [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
Two civilians were injured, Thursday, when a rocket attack targeted Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A police officer confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the Green Zone came under attack by three Katyusha rockets.

The officer said the American embassy air defence system in the area downed two of the rockets and a third landed on the Al-Qadisiyah residential complex near the diplomatic facility, causing the injuries.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Green Zone hosts most foreign diplomatic missions, including the US embassy and the premier's house.

It has been repeatedly targeted by rocket attacks since the killing of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions, the US and foreign troops in Iraq.

Baghdad and Washington agreed in a fourth and final round of the strategic dialogue on 26 July to withdraw US forces from Iraq by the end of 2021.

