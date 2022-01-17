Al- Jazeera TV condemns Sudan withdrawal of Al-Jazeera Mubashir license

Al-Jazeera Media Network condemned on Sunday the Sudanese authorities' withdrawal of Al-Jazeera Mubasher's license and cancellation of the accreditation of two of its journalists.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information revoked the accreditation of Al Jazeera Mubasher's journalist, Mohammed Omar, and photographer, Badawi Bashir, on the pretext of 'the un-professional coverage of the Sudanese affairs' and the reporting of 'incorrect information that damages the country's interest and social fabric", the Doha- based network said in a statement.

"Al Jazeera condemns the interference with its duty to convey fair and objective coverage of events in the country and to allow its mission to operate unhindered and to practice their profession," it added.

The network described the Sudanese move as "an attack on press freedom as a whole," calling on international human rights and media organisations to condemn "this infringement of journalists' safety."

The Sudanese authorities announced earlier on Saturday, the withdrawal of Al Jazeera Mubasher's TV license citing "unprofessional coverage" of developments in Sudan.

The Information Ministry said in a letter to the director of Al Jazeera television in Sudan that the move was taken due to the channel's "unprofessional approach" and broadcast of media content that "harmed the country's higher interests and national security."

Commenting on the Sudanese authorities' decision, the US embassy in Doha condemned the decision.

This was the second time that the Sudanese authorities have closed Al Jazeera office in Sudan. In May 2019, its office was shut down by the authorities, which reversed its decision two months later.

Sudan has been in turmoil since 25 October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.