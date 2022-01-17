Bennett: World leaders do not ask about Palestinian issue

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that world leaders do not mention the Palestinian issue when they meet with him, Arabs48 reported on Sunday.

Following meetings between officials from his government and the Palestinian Authority (PA) leaders, Bennett ruled out any possible political negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

In remarks he delivered before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, Bennet said: "I speak with a lot of world leaders. They discuss cyber, Covid and other issues, but almost all of them do not ask about the Palestinian issue."

Bennett also said: "In some cases, the world leaders say in their statements that they discussed the Palestinian issue with me, but they in fact do not even mention it."

He stated that he is against a Palestinian state, and he is not planning to meet with PA's President Mahmoud Abbas.

"I will not meet with a person who is pursuing Israeli soldiers at the International Criminal Court in the Hague and pays salaries for terrorists," Bennett said.

Meanwhile, he said that he does not object to anything related to the issue of economic development, referring to his Foreign Minister's proposal to help the PA.

He also frankly expressed his displeasure regarding the meeting between Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz at the latter's house, despite the fact that he was consulted about the meeting before it took place.

