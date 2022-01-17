Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: meetings in Algeria intended to end internal division

January 17, 2022 at 11:05 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine
Hamas official Basem Naim [PalinfoAr/Twitter]
 January 17, 2022 at 11:05 am

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said on Friday that meetings in Algiers are intended to bring an end to the internal division, Quds Press has reported. According to Hamas official Basem Naim, the Algerian leadership is going to meet with the Palestinian factions separately, although joint meetings have not been ruled out.

Naim noted that the meetings might continue until February and could be fruitful because of Algeria's general effectiveness among Arab states. The fact that they are taking place in advance of the Arab League meeting scheduled for April could also be a factor.

"Algeria is a central Arab country with the Palestinian cause at the top of its foreign policy agenda," he explained. Moreover, he added, both the Algerian state and people are interested in the Palestinian cause.

The Hamas official suggested that Algeria's efforts to resolve the Palestinian internal dispute were prompted by neighbouring Morocco's normalisation of its relations with the state of Israel.

Algeria: Morocco, Israel working together to destablise us

