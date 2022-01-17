Israeli media: A private plane belonging to Haftar was seen at Ben Gurion Airport

Israeli media reported that a private plane belonging to the retired Major General, Khalifa Haftar, landed in the occupied territory for several hours.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Makan, quoting observers in the international air traffic yesterday that Haftar's plane landed at Ben Gurion International Airport and then took off after two hours.

Last November, the Hebrew Haaretz newspaper revealed that Haftar's son had arrived in Israel, carrying a letter from his father requesting Israeli military and political assistance and, in return, he pledged to establish diplomatic relations in future between Libya and Israel.

Saddam Haftar arrived through a Falcon plane at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, coming from Dubai. An hour and a half after the plane stopped at the Israeli airport, it took off heading to Libya, according to the Israeli writer, Yossi Melman.

A few days ago, the Libyan Prime Minister, Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh, denied the validity of "rumours" that he had met Israeli officials in Jordan.

Some media, including the Palestinian Akka website, which is specialised in Arab affairs, reported that the Libyan Prime Minister met with senior Israeli officials in Amman, including the head of Mossad, and discussed with them the issue of normalising relations with Israel, quoting the occupation army radio.

Out of 22 Arab countries, only six have declared official relations with Israel, which rejects the establishment of an independent Palestinian state; they are Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco.