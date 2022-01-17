Palestinian shot dead in alleged knife attack in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces on Monday in an alleged knife attack in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army, and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at Gush Etzion junction north of Hebron.

The army said an Israeli soldier opened fire and neutralised the assailant. No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead Palestinian as Faleh Jaradat from Sa'ir town, northeast of Hebron city.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse the Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

