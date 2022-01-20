Gas flow from Iran to Turkey stops due to technical problem

Iran has to cut the natural gas flow to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants to cut gas use by 40 per cent, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Iran notified Turkey of a 10-day cut to natural gas flows.

Meanwhile, a gas import deal from Turkmenistan is "getting finalised" while Tehran is "in talks" with Turkey to extend gas export contracts to Ankara.

Turkey is almost entirely dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Iran, alone, provided 16 per cent of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Despite US sanctions, Iran will bring on stream 130 million cu m/d of additional gas production capacity in 2022, according to SP Global.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran's oil and gas industry in 2018 to cut the Islamic Republic's main source of revenues in a dispute with Tehran over its nuclear work.

