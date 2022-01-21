Five dead, six missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

The Tunisian coast guard recovered five migrant bodies and rescued 21 others as their boat capsized off the coast of eastern Sfax city, state media said on Friday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Efforts are ongoing to find the six migrants who went missing, the official Tunisian news agency reported, citing a statement by the Defence Ministry spokesman.

Almost on a daily basis, the Tunisian authorities stop illegal migration attempts and arrest hundreds of irregular migrants.

For years, Maghreb countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.

