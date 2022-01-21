UN, Saudi Arabia discuss ending Yemen war

The United Nations Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, yesterday met with the Saudi Deputy Defence Minister, Khalid Bin Salman Al-Saud, in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, where they discussed ways to end the war in Yemen.

"I appreciate the opportunity to discuss ways to end the Yemen war and ensure stability on the Arabian Peninsula with Prince Khalid Bin Salman," Grundberg said on Twitter, adding that they both agreed to "work closely together and to continue cooperation".

Grundberg had been in Yemen for a day's-long visit to discuss the Yemen conflict. During his visit, he met with the Yemeni Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General, Nayef Al-Hajraf.

On 12 January, Grundberg told the UN Security Council that Yemen, which is witnessing a war between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led Arab coalition that supports the legitimate government, was increasingly disintegrating politically, economically and militarily, noting that "the conflict is entering a new cycle of escalation."

