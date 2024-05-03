Turkiye to continue trade halt with Israel until permanent Gaza ceasefire

Turkiye’s trade halt with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is secured as well as unhindered humanitarian aid flow to the region, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said today according to Reuters.

Turkiye stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel yesterday, citing the “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Palestinian territories.

Israel’s uncompromising attitude and worsening situation in Gaza prompted Turkiye to halt trade, Bolat said in a speech in Istanbul while announcing April trade figures. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

Reacting to Turkiye’s announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Ankara is “breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves.”

“Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy,” he added.

Turkiye’s decision comes a month after Ankara announced that it had restricted the export to Israel of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertiliser, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel and more.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

