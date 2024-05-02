Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye's Erdogan criticises US crackdown on student protests

May 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm

Members of the law enforcement and police officers intervene the Pro-Palestinian student protesters as they gather to protest Israel attacks over Gaza, at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, United States on April 24, 2024. [Grace Hie Yoon - Anadolu Agency]

Members of the law enforcement and police officers intervene the Pro-Palestinian student protesters as they gather to protest Israel attacks over Gaza, at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, United States on April 24, 2024. [Grace Hie Yoon – Anadolu Agency]

US authorities have displayed “cruelty” in clamping down on pro-Palestinian students and academics on university campuses, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, Reuters reports.

Demonstrations have spread on campuses across the United States over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, prompting police crackdowns and arrests at some venues such as Columbia University in New York.

“Conscientious students and academics including anti-Zionist Jews at some prestigious American universities are protesting the massacre [in Gaza],” Erdogan told an event in Ankara.

“These people are being subjected to violence, cruelty, suffering, and even torture for saying the massacre has to stop,” he said, adding that university staff were being “sacked and lynched” for supporting the Palestinians.

Turkiye, a NATO ally of the United States, has sharply criticised Israel’s assault on Gaza and what it calls the unconditional support it receives from Western countries.

The US is a top supplier of military aid to Israel and has shielded the country from critical United Nations votes.

“The limits of Western democracy are drawn by Israel’s interests,” Erdogan said. “Whatever infringes on Israel’s interests is anti-democratic, anti-Semitic for them.”

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s nearly seven-month military offensive, Palestinian health officials say, while 85 per cent of residents have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

Read: Bangladesh slams US over raids on pro-Palestine student protests 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending