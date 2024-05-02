Middle East Monitor
Bangladesh slams US over raids on pro-Palestine student protests

May 2, 2024 at 3:59 pm

New York Police Department officers enter the Columbia University building and detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they had barricaded themselves to iconic Hamilton Hall building in New York, United States on April 30, 2024. [Selçuk Acar - Anadolu Agency]

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today criticised the US government over recent police raids on pro-Palestine student protests on university campuses.

US police have arrested hundreds of students this week as university campus administrators seek to repress pro-Palestinian encampments and protests.

The prime minister questioned whether “such a move was part of the US democracy.”

“The biggest thing is that 900 students and teachers have been arrested for staging pro-Palestinian demonstrations. It has happened in the US … it’s a part of [US] democracy, and we have to hear that too,” she told a news conference.

“It is a real misfortune to listen to lectures on human rights from the US,” she added. “The US should take care of their human rights situation first.”

Reiterating Bangladesh’s firm stand for Palestine, Hasina said, Dhaka is with Palestine and it will send more humanitarian support to Palestinians. “What is happening in Gaza is genocidal,” she said.

The demonstrations on US campuses began on 17 April at Columbia University to protest Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza which has killed over 34,500 Palestinians and wounded 77,700 others.

The protests have also served as a flashpoint for the wider movement to protest the US’ unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal war.

Brutality being inflicted on peaceful protesters at Columbia University: US lawmaker

